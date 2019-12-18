Jamia students protest, seek FIR over police action; VC gives assurance

As a mark of protest against the December 15 police action, some students started the Read for...



Recent related videos from verified sources JNU violence: Hindu Raksha Dal claims attacks, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence and warns of more, No arrests yet after mob vandalises JNU, BJP claims Delhi Police registers FIR against JNUSU president who was injured by the mob, JNU.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:45Published 6 days ago Anti-CAA protest: Ex-Cong MLA Asif Khan named in Delhi police FIR, cries foul Former Congress MLA Asif Khan has cried foul over being named in the FIR filed by Delhi police in the Jamia Nagar violence case. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51Published on December 18, 2019