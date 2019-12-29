Security Cameras Help Stop Would-Be Porch Pirate



Tweets about this all ima say is.. RT @TomBoyDivaLeela: @Briana_Leighh Agreed! They clearly saw them on camera going from floor to floor, so they can send security to stop he… 4 days ago Khalilah @Briana_Leighh Agreed! They clearly saw them on camera going from floor to floor, so they can send security to stop… https://t.co/9EFfYtPrGS 5 days ago Christian Spaces Are we gonna talk about how the footage stop working the security wouldn’t help and he had access to the cameras so… https://t.co/LUzw3w0Wvw 5 days ago