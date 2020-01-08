Global  

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

On Jan.

9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump.
House to vote Thursday on war powers resolution

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the chamber will vote Thursday on a resolution to limit...
House passes War Powers Resolution in rebuke of Trump's actions against Iran

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted in favor of a War Powers resolution meant to limit...
CongressBureau

TheCongressionalBureau US House passes War Powers Resolution limiting military action in Iran https://t.co/yy1ARvdBWU https://t.co/mOi7khHEBJ 38 minutes ago

Ghwatcher4

May Newquest RT @CindySiegelTX7: This resolution is a clear abuse of power by the House. The POTUS cannot, and should not, seek approval from Congress b… 40 minutes ago

ChrisCSalv

ChrisCSalv RT @LindseyGrahamSC: The War Powers Resolution is an infringement on the president’s constitutional powers as Commander in Chief. https://… 41 minutes ago

mnboss1

MNBoss🇺🇸 RT @CollinsWilmot: Montanans deserve two senators. Montanans deserve to have oversight of this administration. That is the job of a U.S.… 47 minutes ago

Trumpst98186456

Trumpster RT @bunch1243: #NeverVoteDemocratAgain House passes War Powers Resolution in rebuke of Trump's actions against Iran - Fox News https://t.co… 51 minutes ago

TheBigMouth14

The Loud Mouth RT @RepBarryMoore: Pelosi and her party are playing to their radical left-wing, and the resolution is not worth the paper it’s printed on.… 1 hour ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe It needs only a simple majority to pass. If it passes the Senate, the House would also need to pass the resolution… https://t.co/ssXwYM3mx2 3 hours ago

Mistor_ME

Mistor Williams 🔭🔬💸🕵✍💭®™ House Passes War Powers Resolution In Effort To Restrict Trump's Actions Against Iran https://t.co/Nr9usREu8x 6 hours ago


Latest On The Articles Of Impeachment [Video]Latest On The Articles Of Impeachment

The House of Representatives plans on delivering the Articles of Impeachment this week.

Local Congressman votes on War Powers Reslution [Video]Local Congressman votes on War Powers Reslution

Local Congressman votes on War Powers Reslution

