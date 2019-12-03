Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chiefs fan leaves game in first quarter, Chiefs win

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Chiefs fan leaves game in first quarter, Chiefs win

Chiefs fan leaves game in first quarter, Chiefs win

The Chiefs won after a fan who has been dubbed a jinx left the game while they were down in the first quarter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bad Luck Chuck talks Chiefs jinx [Video]Bad Luck Chuck talks Chiefs jinx

One Chiefs fan has been dubbed &quot;Bad Luck Chuck&quot; after his leaving in the first quarter of the Texans game &quot;resulted&quot; in a massive Chiefs comeback.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Warriors Have NBA's Worst Record After Loss to Hawks [Video]Warriors Have NBA's Worst Record After Loss to Hawks

Warriors Have NBA's Worst Record After Loss to Hawks. The Golden State Warriors stand alone at 4-18 with the worst record in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Warriors 104-79 on Monday..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.