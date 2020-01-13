Global  

Urvashi Rautela to star in Meet Bros' new song 'My channa ve'

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela will be seen in a new song titled "My channa ve", a peppy Punjabi dance number sung by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri.
This is not the first time Urvashi has collaborated with the Meet Bros.
