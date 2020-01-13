S&P 500 Movers: ABMD, BAX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Baxter International (BAX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%.

Year to date, Baxter International registers a 7.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ABIOMED (ABMD), trading down 14.7%.

ABIOMED is lower by about 5.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advance Auto Parts (AAP), trading down 3.0%, and Albemarle Corp.

(ALB), trading up 3.5% on the day.