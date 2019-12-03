Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees?

Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees?

Here is a look at the 2020 Oscars nominations for the top awards.

Sir Sam Mendes, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Florence Pugh are among the British Oscar nominees, while Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker leads the way with 11 nods.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oscar nominations 2020: See the complete list of nominees

The Oscars are here! Here are all the stars and films vying for an Academy Award on Feb. 9. The...
USATODAY.com - Published

Oscar nominations being announced for the 92nd Academy Awards today

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is revealing the nominees for the Oscars this...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

digitalhit

DigitalHit In case you somehow missed the list of #OscarNoms: 92nd Academy Award Nominees List #Oscars 2020 https://t.co/VlLK1y4wX0 6 seconds ago

WarrenVache

Warren Vache Oscars: Full List of Nominations https://t.co/sJBVS0yIhQ via @THR #Oscars #OscarNoms #Oscars2020 8 seconds ago

idkxpizza

gabby RT @TheAcademy: 1/ We’ll update this thread with reactions from this year’s #Oscars nominees all day. Congrats to all! #OscarNoms 10 seconds ago

dukku_u

유자 RT @Variety: #Oscars: No women were nominated for best director https://t.co/eEYxKfTI8i https://t.co/qsdTkZOJ3h 11 seconds ago

tiphtap

Tipheret Peña RT @MattGoldberg: Despite diversifying the pool of Academy voters, the nominees felt largely safe. No Lopez for Hustlers, no Sandler for… 15 seconds ago

iiwrites

Imaeyen Ibanga The #Oscars can't be for real. I want to remind you "Us" came out in 2019; "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is TERRI… https://t.co/iE5BtO1jwS 18 seconds ago

mrsharpe82

Chris 🇺🇸 Only one actor of color, best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet,” was named among the 20 nominees in the O… https://t.co/doNTKOP3FP 19 seconds ago

bossgist

Officially_Bossgist Here is the complete nominees list of the 92nd Oscar awards https://t.co/NDrhs4enLk #JokerMovie #Oscars… https://t.co/imV7SR1YJA 24 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet [Video]John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Watch John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, Oscar nominees for sound mixing on 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about how they filmed and got the sound right for the Live Aid..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:06Published

Tiffany Haddish Addresses Rumors About Hosting the Oscars | THR News [Video]Tiffany Haddish Addresses Rumors About Hosting the Oscars | THR News

Tiffany Haddish responded to rumors that she could potentially host the 2020 Oscars when she stopped by a special Sunday night edition of 'The Tonight Show.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.