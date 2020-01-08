Global  

Brad and Ken share the 'Jeopardy' moments that inspired them

Video Credit: Mashable Studio - Duration: 04:22s
Brad and Ken share the 'Jeopardy' moments that inspired themSome things are just meant to be.
Meet the Contestants [Video]Meet the Contestants

Meet the greatest 'JEOPARDY!' contestants of all time: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer! Watch JEOPARDY!: The Greatest of All-Time on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:31

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis [Video]Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

The 'Jeopardy!' host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09

