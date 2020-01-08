Brad and Ken share the 'Jeopardy' moments that inspired them



Recent related videos from verified sources Meet the Contestants Meet the greatest 'JEOPARDY!' contestants of all time: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer! Watch JEOPARDY!: The Greatest of All-Time on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. Credit: ABC Duration: 00:31Published 5 days ago Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis The 'Jeopardy!' host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published 6 days ago