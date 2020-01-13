Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jimmy Johnson Got Choked Up On TV During The Halftime Show

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Jimmy Johnson Got Choked Up On TV During The Halftime Show

Jimmy Johnson Got Choked Up On TV During The Halftime Show

On Sunday, during halftime of the Packers-Seahawks game, Jimmy Johnson got the surprise of a lifetime.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach was told he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Business Insider reports Johnson grew emotional as he was being told, and then was mobbed by his co-hosts.

Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and others all hugged and congratulated Johnson.

Even former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, grew emotional while watching the broadcast from Green Bay.

Johnson went 80-64 in nine years as a head coach, winning two Super Bowls.

On Saturday, former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher learned on live TV that he was being inducted also.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.