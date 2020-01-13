Jimmy Johnson Got Choked Up On TV During The Halftime Show

On Sunday, during halftime of the Packers-Seahawks game, Jimmy Johnson got the surprise of a lifetime.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach was told he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Business Insider reports Johnson grew emotional as he was being told, and then was mobbed by his co-hosts.

Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and others all hugged and congratulated Johnson.

Even former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, grew emotional while watching the broadcast from Green Bay.

Johnson went 80-64 in nine years as a head coach, winning two Super Bowls.

On Saturday, former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher learned on live TV that he was being inducted also.