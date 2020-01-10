Global  

Report: Legendary Rock Drummer Neil Peart Of Band Rush Dies At 67 In California

Report: Legendary Rock Drummer Neil Peart Of Band Rush Dies At 67 In California

Report: Legendary Rock Drummer Neil Peart Of Band Rush Dies At 67 In California

Legendary classic rock drummer Neil Peart has died, according to reports.

Katie Johnston reports.
Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 from Brain Cancer

Neil Peart from the band Rush -- one of the greatest drummers in rock history -- died Tuesday after
Neil Peart, drummer for influential rockers Rush, dead at 67

SANTA MONICA, California (AP) — Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the influential
Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67. Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday. after quietly battling brain cancer for three years.

Neil Peart, Drummer And Lyricist For Rush, Dies At 67

​Peart passed away on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California.

