Report: Legendary Rock Drummer Neil Peart Of Band Rush Dies At 67 In California
Legendary classic rock drummer Neil Peart has died, according to reports.
Katie Johnston reports.
Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67
Rush Drummer
Neil Peart Dead at 67.
Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday.
after quietly battling
brain cancer for three years. .
The news was confirmed..
