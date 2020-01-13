Global  

Elkhart Deputy's vehicles and property damaged by drunken driver

Elkhart Deputy's vehicles and property damaged by drunken driverThe suspect was found to be intoxicated with a BAC of .207.
Elkhart police say this man on your screen cesar ortega crashed his car near an off duty elkhart police officers home.they say ortega hit two utility poles before colliding with the off duty officers car.

The officer tried to arrest him..

But ortega took off.he was eventually caught.his blood alcohol level was point 2-0-7;




