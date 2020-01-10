Global  

Religion May No Longer be A Reason to Avoid Vaccine In New Jersey

Religion May No Longer be A Reason to Avoid Vaccine In New Jersey

Religion May No Longer be A Reason to Avoid Vaccine In New Jersey

New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that will prevent Religion as being a reason to not vaccinate your child or yourself.

Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.
New Jersey to vote if religion is legal reason to not vaccinate children

New Jersey to vote if religion is legal reason to not vaccinate childrenLawmakers in New Jersey are voting today on a bill that would eliminate religion as a legal reason...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Exemptions In New Jersey Vaccination Bill Cause Controversy

As it stands now in New Jersey, you will not be allowed to use religion as a reason not to get your...
CBS 2 - Published


HAPPENING TODAY: New Jersey Lawmakers To Vote On Vaccination Bill [Video]HAPPENING TODAY: New Jersey Lawmakers To Vote On Vaccination Bill

New Jersey lawmakers will vote on a controversial bill that would remove religion as a recognized reason not to vaccinate public school children.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:21Published

Protest Over Bill That Mandates Vaccination For NJ School Children [Video]Protest Over Bill That Mandates Vaccination For NJ School Children

As it stands now in New Jersey, families will not be allowed to use religion as a reason not to get your child vaccinated if attending public school. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published

