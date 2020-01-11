Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong

As Hong Kong grapples with months of unrest, the head of the civil liberties monitoring group Human Rights Watch says he's now been denied entry to the city.

Kenneth Roth is the executive director of the international NGO.

He posted a video to Twitter after he was stopped by immigration officials at Hong Kong's airport.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) KENNETH ROTH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH, SAYING: "The focus of the report this year was going to be on how the Chinese government is really trying to deliberately undermine the international human rights system.

(...) Sadly, as I arrived here, the Chinese government decided that it did not want to let me in.

So even though I've been able to enter Hong Kong freely before, this time, for the first time, they've blocked me." The report is now expected to launch on Tuesday in New York instead.

Immigration officials in Hong Kong have declined to comment on the case.

Hong Kong has barred several activists and foreign journalists from entry over the course of the turmoil.