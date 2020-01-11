Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong

Immigration officials have stopped the executive director of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong.

Kenneth Roth says he was visiting the city to release his organization's world human rights report, with a focus on China.

Ash Rowe reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong

As Hong Kong grapples with months of unrest, the head of the civil liberties monitoring group Human Rights Watch says he's now been denied entry to the city.

Kenneth Roth is the executive director of the international NGO.

He posted a video to Twitter after he was stopped by immigration officials at Hong Kong's airport.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) KENNETH ROTH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH, SAYING: "The focus of the report this year was going to be on how the Chinese government is really trying to deliberately undermine the international human rights system.

(...) Sadly, as I arrived here, the Chinese government decided that it did not want to let me in.

So even though I've been able to enter Hong Kong freely before, this time, for the first time, they've blocked me." The report is now expected to launch on Tuesday in New York instead.

Immigration officials in Hong Kong have declined to comment on the case.

Hong Kong has barred several activists and foreign journalists from entry over the course of the turmoil.



Recent related news from verified sources

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of report launch

The global head of Human Rights Watch said he was denied entry on Sunday to Hong Kong, where he was...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •ReutersSBSCBS NewsTIMESify


Hong Kong Bars Human Rights Watch Head

Hong Kong authorities denied Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, entry to Hong...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNew Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ormsby leads from start to finish to win Hong Kong Open [Video]Ormsby leads from start to finish to win Hong Kong Open

Wade Ormsby wins the Hong Kong Open for the second time.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:42Published

Ormsby retains two-shot lead at Hong Kong Open [Video]Ormsby retains two-shot lead at Hong Kong Open

Wade Ormsby stays two shots clear of the field after a four-under third round of 66 at the Hong Kong Open.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.