Nevada Democrats to host mock caucus

Nevada Democrats to host mock caucus

Nevada Democrats to host mock caucus

In preparation for the third primary election of the voting season, the Nevada State Democratic Party and the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Democratic Caucus will host a mock caucus on Monday to prepare and educate prospective voters and volunteers on expectations for the Feb.

22 vote.
