Howie Mandel, Terry Crews Talk 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

Howie Mandel, Terry Crews Talk 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

Howie Mandel, Terry Crews Talk 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

While chatting with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, and Alesha Dixon spill some tea on what audiences can expect from upcoming episodes of "America's Got Talent: The Champions".
