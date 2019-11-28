While chatting with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, and Alesha Dixon spill some tea on what audiences can expect from upcoming episodes of "America's Got Talent: The Champions".



Tweets about this WatsupAmericas #Canada: Howie Mandel, Terry Crews Talk ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ https://t.co/ji1Acmjmre 2 hours ago Jackie⁷ will be jopping in 21 days😗✌🏼 RT @wanderlustdrthy: ur tellin me howie mandel, the rock, terry crews, and kevin hart are active on tiktok but CNCO is NOT?? are u kidding… 5 hours ago dorothy ⇞ not sayin they gotta learn tiktok dances or anything but like HOWIE MANDEL & TERRY CREWS DONT EVEN HAVE HAIR & THEY… https://t.co/cZZ7OJnAon 14 hours ago dorothy ⇞ ur tellin me howie mandel, the rock, terry crews, and kevin hart are active on tiktok but CNCO is NOT?? are u kiddi… https://t.co/eqoQLZ8Mx4 14 hours ago Arthur Kade What a great day with so many of NBC’s stars including Howie Mandel, Rosario Dawson, Terry Crews, Skyler Astin, Ada… https://t.co/OVOl51BbEz 19 hours ago Jamie Luft @RickyPorter Niall horan Everyone in pentatonix Terry crews Simon cowell Howie Mandel Ellen degeneres Adam Sandler… https://t.co/ju9eFC4Dua 3 days ago