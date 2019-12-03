Shocking number of American taxpayers have no clue when Tax Day is 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published Shocking number of American taxpayers have no clue when Tax Day is Less than a third of Americans know when taxes are due this year, according to new research. Do you when the tax deadline is? A new poll of 2,000 Americans show that a measly 27% of Americans were able to correctly identify April 15 as the official day taxes are due. It also revealed that a quarter (24%) admitted they had no idea when the last day to file an extension is, while only 15% correctly labeled April 15. That wasn't all respondents were in the dark about when it comes to filing taxes. Twenty-nine percent thought a split refund was divided between two spouses while 17% assumed it meant the refund would be received in two installments three months apart. Only 31% correctly identified a split refund as dividing a refund among up to three different accounts. When it came to who can qualify as a dependent, a third (34%) assumed that any adult who lives with them can qualify. Nearly half (49%) knew a child under 18 or a child who is a full-time student under 24 (40%) would be considered a dependent on tax forms. The study commissioned by Self and conducted by OnePoll found one of the top reasons Americans are filing early this year is because they are flat broke from holiday spending. Over one in three will be getting that money early just to make up for all the gifts they bought. Two in five (44%) plan to pay off their credit card bills while 36% want to make their money grow by investing it. Thirty-six percent plan to turn their refund into rays of sun and will put the dough toward a vacation. Half (55%) of Americans are already excited to get their hands on their refunds. Of those anxiously awaiting their refunds, a third admitted they're "very dependent" on their refund coming through. Going without a refund and paying the IRS just isn't feasible for many this year. Forty-four percent admitted that owing the IRS money would completely derail their 2020 budget. A spokesperson for Self said, "If you're anticipating a large refund this year, be sure to have a plan in place for how to use that money. Give every dollar a job, whether it's towards debt or savings or even a little to enjoy yourself." Results revealed three in four respondents named filing taxes as a top stressor. Filing taxes is such a dreadful experience, that respondents would be willing to do pretty outlandish things in order to escape the anxiety of filling out tax forms. Forty-six percent would be willing to lose an hour of sleep every night for a month if that meant they wouldn't have to file taxes. A third (36%) said they'd suffer the embarrassment of a terrible haircut or lose their favorite sweater forever (also 36%) if they could skip filing in 2020. Of those waiting until April to file, 52% are waiting until they deadline because they know they'll owe money this year. Forty-one percent admitted they wind down the clock because they tend to procrastinate. The spokesperson for Self added, "If you need help filing, look into resources in your local community or online that can help give you guidance to correctly file your taxes on. Getting it late or getting it wrong could cost you in fees or penalties down the road." 0

