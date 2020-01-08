Global  

Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020

Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 Best Picture "Ford v Ferrari" "The Irishman" "Jojo Rabbit" "Joker" "Little Women" "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" "Marriage Story" "Parasite" "1917" Actor In a Leading Role Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory" Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" Adam Driver, "Marriage Story" Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker" Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes" Actress In a Leading Role Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet" Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story" Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women" Renée Zellweger, "Judy" Charlize Theron, "Bombshell" Director Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman" Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite" Sam Mendes, "1917" Todd Phillips, "Joker" Actress In a Supporting Role Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell" Laura Dern, "Marriage Story" Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit" Florence Pugh, "Little Women" Margot Robbie, "Bombshell" Actor In a Supporting Role Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes" Al Pacino, "The Irishman" Joe Pesci, "The Irishman" Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"
Oscars 2020: all the nominations

Oscars 2020: all the nominationsStill: Warner Bros. This year’s Academy Award nominations went as predictably as possible,...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Just JaredIndiaTimes


Netflix lands 23 oscar nominations including two for best picture

Streaming video service Netflix Inc scored 23 Academy Award nominations on Monday, including two for...
Reuters - Published


