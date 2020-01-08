Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 03:10s - Published Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 Best Picture "Ford v Ferrari" "The Irishman" "Jojo Rabbit" "Joker" "Little Women" "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" "Marriage Story" "Parasite" "1917" Actor In a Leading Role Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory" Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" Adam Driver, "Marriage Story" Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker" Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes" Actress In a Leading Role Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet" Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story" Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women" Renée Zellweger, "Judy" Charlize Theron, "Bombshell" Director Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman" Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite" Sam Mendes, "1917" Todd Phillips, "Joker" Actress In a Supporting Role Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell" Laura Dern, "Marriage Story" Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit" Florence Pugh, "Little Women" Margot Robbie, "Bombshell" Actor In a Supporting Role Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes" Al Pacino, "The Irishman" Joe Pesci, "The Irishman" Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"