French Spider-Man Climbs Skyscraper in Protest of Pension Reform 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:57s - Published French Spider-Man Climbs Skyscraper in Protest of Pension Reform In the past he’s climbed against the law, but this time he’s climbing in protest of one. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this The Peninsula #AlainRobert often climbs without permission and has been arrested on numerous occasions. He climbs without a harne… https://t.co/vW40X9uO9G 11 hours ago