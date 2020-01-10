Global  

French Spider-Man Climbs Skyscraper in Protest of Pension Reform

In the past he’s climbed against the law, but this time he’s climbing in protest of one.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
'French Spiderman' scales skyscraper in support of pension strikers [Video]'French Spiderman' scales skyscraper in support of pension strikers

Free climber Alain Robert climbed a 48-storey skyscraper in support of workers striking against President Macron&apos;s pension reform.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Protesting French lawyers say pension reform is 'attack on justice' [Video]Protesting French lawyers say pension reform is 'attack on justice'

The lawyers' protest came after a day of demonstrations by opponents of a plan to sweep away France's 42 pension schemes in favour of a single system.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

