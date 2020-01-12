Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Texas School District Loses $2.3 Million Due To Phishing Email Scam

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Texas School District Loses $2.3 Million Due To Phishing Email Scam

Texas School District Loses $2.3 Million Due To Phishing Email Scam

A school district in Texas has lost about $2.3 million due to a phishing email scam and the FBI will be handling the investigation of the incident, district officials said.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A Texas school district lost $2.3 million in a phishing email scam, police say

A Texas school district lost $2.3 million in a phishing email scam, police say(CNN)Texas authorities and the FBI are investigating after the Manor Independent School District lost...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.