Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former Pope Benedict Writes Book And Breaks Silence Regarding Celibacy

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Former Pope Benedict Writes Book And Breaks Silence Regarding Celibacy

Former Pope Benedict Writes Book And Breaks Silence Regarding Celibacy

Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former pope Benedict XVI breaks silence to reaffirm celibacy in the priesthood

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has broken his silence to reaffirm the “necessity” of priestly...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •NPRReutersDeutsche WelleSBSFOXNews.comSeattle Times


Retired Pope breaks promise to 'hide from the world', releases controversial book

The former pope's decision to raise priestly celibacy as Pope Francis considers the issue will fuel...
The Age - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate [Video]Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate

Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Roman Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate [Video]Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate

Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Roman Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.