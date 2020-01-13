A Royal Watcher Breaks Down the Turmoil in England

It seems as though times are changing for the Royal Family, and the world has so many questions!

What does this all mean?

What's next?

How is everybody handling this situation?

We brought in an expert to share some insight and Harry and Meghan's decision to "step back" from the Royal Family.

Fred Weintraub, host of "Gabby Road with Hannah, Fred & Justin", joins us with more.