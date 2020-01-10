Top 10 Craziest Love Island Moments

These WTF Love Island moments prove that love is indeed a strange phenomenon.



Recent related videos from verified sources Love Island's Shaughna Phillips left 'fuming' after twins enter villa 'Love Island's Shaughna Phillips has already had her patience tested, after her partner Callum Jones' head was turned by twins Eve and Jess Gale. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:41Published 5 hours ago Laura Whitmore needed mum's permission for Love Island role Laura Whitmore needed mum's permission for Love Island role She was announced as the new host of the ITV2 dating show last month following discussions with ITV bosses, after Caroline Flack stepped down.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:19Published 3 days ago