Inside the charred Iran-bombed Iraq joint base

U.S. military officers inspected the site of an Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces at an air base in Iraq on Monday (January 13).

Iran launched 16 short-range ballistic missiles in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 8), with at least 11 hitting Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base and one striking a facility in Erbil.

Satellite pictures of Ain al-Asad base before and after the strikes showed damage, including to aircraft hangers.

U.S. President Donald Trump said no Americans were harmed in the strikes, which Iran said it launched in retaliation for the killing last week in Iraq of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.