Boeing CEO faces epic challenge in new job

Boeing CEO faces epic challenge in new job

Boeing CEO faces epic challenge in new job

Boeing's new CEO David Calhoun assumed the top job on Monday as the planemaker battles to recover a crisis caused by two fatal crashes of the 737 MAX planes in five months. Conway G. Gittens takes a look at the challenges ahead.

Gittens takes a look at the challenges ahead.
