Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Senator Cory Booker Suspends Presidential Campaign

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Senator Cory Booker Suspends Presidential Campaign

Senator Cory Booker Suspends Presidential Campaign

Cory Booker announced Monday that he is ending his presidential run after he failed to qualify for the January Democratic debate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rosario Dawson Sends Love to Cory Booker After He Ends Presidential Bid

Rosario Dawson is sending some love to her boyfriend Cory Booker after he ended his presidential...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBC.caNPRCBS NewsMediaiteWorldNewsReutersReuters IndiaSifyCBS 2Newsy


Booker campaign press secretary on his decision to end presidential bid

Senator Cory Booker announced he is suspending his bid for the White House. The Booker campaign's...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CBS 2Newsy



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cory Booker ends presidential campaign [Video]Cory Booker ends presidential campaign

Cory Booker announced that he's suspending his campaign. In an email to supporters, the New Jersey senator wrote he doesn't have the money to build a campaign that can win.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:21Published

New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race [Video]New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race

Booker says he does not have the money to build a campaign to win.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.