Lightning strikes as ash spews from Philippine volcano 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published Lightning strikes as ash spews from Philippine volcano Dramatic video filmed from Lipa City, east of Taal volcano, showed forks of lightning shooting into the sky filled with thick clouds of ash as a person was heard screaming in the background.

Recent related news from verified sources Philippines on alert as Taal volcano spews ash, lava Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning shot from an erupting volcano south of the...

