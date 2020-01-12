Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lightning strikes as ash spews from Philippine volcano

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Lightning strikes as ash spews from Philippine volcano

Lightning strikes as ash spews from Philippine volcano

Dramatic video filmed from Lipa City, east of Taal volcano, showed forks of lightning shooting into the sky filled with thick clouds of ash as a person was heard screaming in the background.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Philippines on alert as Taal volcano spews ash, lava

Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning shot from an erupting volcano south of the...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WatchWolf13

BAYAAH🐺 RT @ABSCBNNews: LOOK: Lightning strikes as Taal Volcano spews columns of ashes as seen from Tagaytay City on Sunday. Photo from Michael Sag… 55 minutes ago

AndrewThorp7

Mutty Mutty Mutty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 Holy **** Lightning strikes as ash spews from volcano https://t.co/SG5cwsJ8L5 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Philippines Taal volcano: Timelapse video shows lightning pierce ash [Video]Philippines Taal volcano: Timelapse video shows lightning pierce ash

Stunning timelapse footage shows lightning bolts piercing a thick plume of ash spewing from the Taal Volcano in the Philippines. The volcano began rumbling - causing terrifying tremors for those..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash [Video]Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash

The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky. Taal..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.