Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elton John denies knowing about Prince Harry and Meghan's royal exit before The Queen

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Elton John denies knowing about Prince Harry and Meghan's royal exit before The Queen

Elton John denies knowing about Prince Harry and Meghan's royal exit before The Queen

Elton John has denied knowing about his close friends Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's plan to withdraw from royal duties before Queen Elizabeth II did.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Royal Aide Dishes Details About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Exit, Including How the Queen Found Out

New details are being revealed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s exit as senior members of the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsFOXNews.com


Queen Elizabeth Breaks Silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Exit After Royal Meeting

Queen Elizabeth is speaking out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •PinkNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Joannes01005733

Joanne spence RT @keelie_iq: Anonymous said: And now Elton John says he was surprised and denies advising them and knowing before the Queen... something… 48 minutes ago

keelie_iq

Keelie 530 Anonymous said: And now Elton John says he was surprised and denies advising them and knowing before the Queen... s… https://t.co/PDWIjRsCT7 49 minutes ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Elton John denies knowing about Prince Harry and Meghan's royal exit before The Queen Elton John's spokesperson has… https://t.co/bhTU3UoBZh 1 hour ago

eleishharvey1

eleish harvey RT @things_royal: So now Elton John denies knowing anything about the Harkles decision! Another one jumps the ship? 🤔 Elton John 'surpr… 3 hours ago

TheMusicPost2

The Music Post https://t.co/m2tvVTB8wo - Elton John denies knowing about Prince Harry and Meghan's royal exit before The Queen - https://t.co/8p58G4XTay 5 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Elton John denies knowing about Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal exit before The Queen – Music News… https://t.co/Ephwnea8Wg 5 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Elton John denies knowing about Prince Harry and Meghan's royal exit before The Queen - Elton John's spokesperson h… https://t.co/Ka1epEpUkR 5 hours ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Gossip #MusicTv Elton John denies knowing about Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal exit before The Queen – Music News… 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig [Video]Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig

Prince Harry may have helped Meghan Markle sign a voiceover deal with Disney.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published

Prince Harry & Prince William Release Joint Statement [Video]Prince Harry & Prince William Release Joint Statement

Prince Harry and Prince William are banding together to fight the harsh scrutiny and speculation surrounding Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.