"The Wild One" by Milwaukee Native Nick Petrie

We first met Milwaukee native Nick Petrie four years ago when he released his debut novel, &quot;The Drifter&quot;.

Since then, he has become a national bestseller and created a compelling book series that both critics and readers love!

Nick joins us discuss his fifth and latest release in the Peter Ash Series, &quot;The Wild One&quot;.

Nick has several book events in our area; see below for details.

And visit NickPetrie.com for more information and to get a copy of &quot;The Wild One&quot;.

Monday, January 13 at 7:00 PM Boswell Book Company 2559 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Wednesday, January 22 at 6:30 PM Whitefish Bay Public Library 5420 North Marlborough Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217 Thursday, January 23 at 7:00 PM Books &amp; Co 1039 Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066
