"The Wild One" by Milwaukee Native Nick Petrie

We first met Milwaukee native Nick Petrie four years ago when he released his debut novel, "The Drifter".

Since then, he has become a national bestseller and created a compelling book series that both critics and readers love!

Nick joins us discuss his fifth and latest release in the Peter Ash Series, "The Wild One".

Nick has several book events in our area; see below for details.

And visit NickPetrie.com for more information and to get a copy of "The Wild One".

Monday, January 13 at 7:00 PM Boswell Book Company 2559 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Wednesday, January 22 at 6:30 PM Whitefish Bay Public Library 5420 North Marlborough Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217 Thursday, January 23 at 7:00 PM Books & Co 1039 Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066