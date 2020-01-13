Global  

Aurora Remembers Solider Killed In Roadside Bombing In Afghanistan

Aurora Remembers Solider Killed In Roadside Bombing In Afghanistan

Aurora Remembers Solider Killed In Roadside Bombing In Afghanistan

The City of Aurora on Saturday identified one of the soldiers as Pfc.

Miguel Villalon, 21.

The Department of Defense put Joliet as Villalon’s city of residence, but the City of Aurora said Villalon was a proud graduate of East Aurora High School.
Aurora Community Honors Soldier Killed In Roadside Bombing In Afghanistan [Video]Aurora Community Honors Soldier Killed In Roadside Bombing In Afghanistan

Flags were lowered to half-staff and East Aurora High School posted a message on Facebook, thanking him for his courage and service. The high school plans to have grief counselors on site for students..

