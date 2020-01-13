Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fire Engulfs Several Buildings In Downtown Bound Brook, New Jersey

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Fire Engulfs Several Buildings In Downtown Bound Brook, New Jersey

Fire Engulfs Several Buildings In Downtown Bound Brook, New Jersey

Firefighters in Bound Brook, N.J.

Are still putting out hotspots more than 12 hours after a devastating fire destroyed three buildings and damaged a fourth.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Massive fire in New Jersey leaves thousands without power: U.S. media

A massive fire engulfed many buildings in Bound Brook, New Jersey, late on Sunday, causing more than...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Congressman Switches from Democrat to Republican, Rival Hires His Ex-Campaign Manager [Video]Congressman Switches from Democrat to Republican, Rival Hires His Ex-Campaign Manager

The campaign manager for a New Jersey congressman who recently changed parties, has jumped staffs to face his former boss in the 2020 election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Presidential Race [Video]New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Presidential Race

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has ended his presidential campaign. He failed to qualify for the latest debate, and cited a lack of money in his announcement Monday. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.