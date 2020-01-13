|
Fire Engulfs Several Buildings In Downtown Bound Brook, New Jersey
Firefighters in Bound Brook, N.J.
Are still putting out hotspots more than 12 hours after a devastating fire destroyed three buildings and damaged a fourth.
CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
