GM to Revive Hummer as Electric Pickup

GM to Revive Hummer as Electric Pickup

GM to Revive Hummer as Electric Pickup

General Motors is planning to bring back the Hummer as an electric pickup truck.

The new Hummer is set to hit the market by early 2022.
Report: Hummer to be resurrected as an electric pickup truck

Report: Hummer to be resurrected as an electric pickup truckHow exactly are you supposed to bring back an uneconomical brute of a vehicle when there is growing...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •The VergeengadgetCTV NewsMashableUSATODAY.comReutersReuters IndiaSeekingAlphaTechCrunch


Hummer Stunner: Electric pickup coming to revive name under GMC brand

Hummer Stunner: Electric pickup coming to revive name under GMC brandThe Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Hummer will return to General Motors in the form of an...
MotorAuthority - Published Also reported by •SeekingAlpha



TNaKey_Ky

yaboi RT @Quikolas17: so apparently @KingJames is gunna be in a super bowl spot for Hummer where they revive it as an electric SUV brand with a 4… 2 hours ago

Quikolas17

Nik so apparently @KingJames is gunna be in a super bowl spot for Hummer where they revive it as an electric SUV brand… https://t.co/RxjzRBXtQV 2 hours ago

razaadnan

Adnan Raza RT @MKBHD: GM to revive the "Hummer" brand name ... on a brand new electric pickup truck They'll pay LeBron James to endorse it and will… 2 hours ago

CheddarNews

Happy Cheddar New(s) Year! ✨ RT @BakerMachado: Happy National #StickerDay! Here are your @cheddar business headlines for January 13. - GM to revive Hummer as electric… 4 hours ago

fridaynitefires

friday nite fires RT @AutoRepairTechs: Hummer Stunner: Electric pickup coming to revive name under GMC brand https://t.co/UF6zsVOH0q https://t.co/Y24SBhq7ou 4 hours ago

BakerMachado

Baker Machado Happy National #StickerDay! Here are your @cheddar business headlines for January 13. - GM to revive Hummer as el… https://t.co/ZDskCBkBlW 5 hours ago

alloverthemapMG

Mauricio Gomez RT @MobileSyrup: GM to revive Hummer brand with all-electric pickup truck https://t.co/VOLEVrT65n https://t.co/P8GVSjBFOc 6 hours ago

casualk_127

k מזדמנים GM to revive Hummer name, but not the brand, in a new all-electric pickup https://t.co/Q1G2EYR944 via @usatoday 6 hours ago

