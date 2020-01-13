Global  

'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations

'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations It is the most of any movie competing in the 2020 Oscars.

The DC villain origin story will go up against other films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' '1917' and 'The Irishman.'

These three movies each grabbed nominations in an impressive 10 categories.

For 'Joker,' the Warner Bros.

Flick is up for best picture and best adapted screenplay.

Lead actor Joaquin Phoenix also notched a best actor nod, while Todd Phillips is in the best director category.

The 92nd Academy Awards is scheduled for February 9 at 8 PM EST on ABC.
