Harry and Meghan could ‘go rogue’ if they are rejected during meeting says biographer

Royal expert and Prince Harry biographer Penny Junor speaks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's split with the royal family and what implications it may have going forward.

Speaking in London, Ms Junor believes Harry and Meghan could cause serious "havoc" for the monarchy if they don’t feel included fully in the decisions being made at Sandringham.