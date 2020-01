New York Public Library Shares Top 5 Most Checked-Out Books

To celebrate its 125th anniversary this year, the New York Public Library is releasing a list of most checked-out books in its history.

Topping the list is the childrenโ€™s book The Snowy Day by Brooklyn-native Ezra Jack Keats, which has been checked out more than 485,000 times since it was originally published in 1962.