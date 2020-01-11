Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This tortoise’s sex drive saved his species from extinction

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
This tortoise’s sex drive saved his species from extinctionWhat has 4 legs and 2,000 children? Meet Diego the tortoise 🐢
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Diego the tortoise retires, high sex drive credited with helping to save his species in the Galapagos, conservancy says

The famed Galapagos giant tortoise named Diego -- estimated at over 100 years old and credited with...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Tortoise with species-saving sex drive returns to Galápagos

The 100-year-old tortoise of legendary libido is credited with saving his species from extinction.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

chinmayafoxtrot

Chinmaya Sharma RT @KnottyCommander: Diego, a giant tortoise, single handedly saved its species with its***drive. At 100, with his reputation for having… 4 hours ago

arrowsmith

Jamie Arrowsmith This is the tortoise whose***drive saved his species: https://t.co/NazW3NGB4o 4 hours ago

AsihBokeh

Asih Maristiana Cari Film Bokeh Perawan Full Hd Ok https://t.co/LhUwJKQJf2 This tortoise single-handedly saved its species with its***drive: A tortoise, that helped… https://t.co/Dwic6gUoz8 5 hours ago

DayleCass

Dayle Cassidy This is the tortoise whose***drive saved his species https://t.co/0r6UmOpPVj #PCShagger 7 hours ago

ginja2424

Becky RT @jaywhyelle: Diego, the 100 year old tortoise with legendary***drive, fathered approximately 800 progeny. This randy guy has saved his… 8 hours ago

GlobalMediaHom1

GlobalMediaHome The ace of enchantment was hailed as a rescuer by moderates at the San Diego Zoo 50 years back before they lent him… https://t.co/W4tiDxqwaM 11 hours ago

rieko_rubylefty

lovebomb This is the #tortoise whose***drive saved his species #SmartNews https://t.co/PeqcWeDI72 11 hours ago

speedy_dev

speedydev This is the tortoise whose***drive saved his species https://t.co/mywpdN7QCl #interesting #stories https://t.co/Z6Z6Wea7xT 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.