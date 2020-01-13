Global  

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox have a Sunday night Girls Night Out!

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox have a Sunday night Girls Night Out! The one where Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox all still hang out
Friends' Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow met and we went 'The one where the girls ditch the guys'

All thanks to Instagram we still get fresh stills of our favorite stars from the popular sitcom...
Bollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston misses Critics' Choice Awards, has a 'Friends' reunion with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston did not attend the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, instead hitting a "Friends"...
USATODAY.com - Also reported by Just Jared



Jennifer Aniston misses Critics' Choice Awards in favour of night with Friends

Jennifer Aniston skipped the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night so she could spend time with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published

Jennifer Aniston has Friends reunion as she skips Critics' Choice Awards

Jennifer Aniston enjoyed a relaxed 'Friends' reunion with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow on Sunday (12.01.20) instead of attending the Critics' Choice Awards.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:31Published

