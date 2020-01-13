Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The first trailer for 'Morbius' is here

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
The first trailer for 'Morbius' is hereJared Leto stars as the nocturnal vampire villain Morbius
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jared Leto has his fangs out in the first trailer for Morbius

Jared Leto has his fangs out in the first trailer for Morbius
Polygon - Published

Sony’s first Morbius trailer is as ridiculous as ‘pseudo-vampire Marvel villain played by Jared Leto’ sounds

Sony’s first Morbius trailer is as ridiculous as ‘pseudo-vampire Marvel villain played by Jared Leto’ soundsAfter failing to grab fans with his portrayal of Joker in Suicide Squad, Jared Leto is trying his...
The Verge - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nataliemiller_x

Natalie Miller RT @IGN: The first trailer for Morbius is here! After you’ve taken your first bite, stick around for our exclusive interview with Jared Le… 2 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.