Storm Brendan causes KLM passenger aircraft to abort landing at Bristol Airport

A KLM passenger aircraft was captured rocking from side to side before the pilot was forced to abort landing into Bristol Airport in southwest England on January 13.

The footage shows flight KLM ERJ190 land safety on its second attempt.

Crosswinds from Storm Brendan hampered landings, creating turbulence for the aircraft.

Parts of the UK have been hit by winds of up to 80mph.