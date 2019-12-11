Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Storm Brendan causes KLM passenger aircraft to abort landing at Bristol Airport

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:41s - Published < > Embed
Storm Brendan causes KLM passenger aircraft to abort landing at Bristol Airport

Storm Brendan causes KLM passenger aircraft to abort landing at Bristol Airport

A KLM passenger aircraft was captured rocking from side to side before the pilot was forced to abort landing into Bristol Airport in southwest England on January 13.

The footage shows flight KLM ERJ190 land safety on its second attempt.

Crosswinds from Storm Brendan hampered landings, creating turbulence for the aircraft.

Parts of the UK have been hit by winds of up to 80mph.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Planes battle against crosswinds from Storm Brendan as they land at Birmingham Airport [Video]Planes battle against crosswinds from Storm Brendan as they land at Birmingham Airport

Planes were captured rocking from side to side as they flew into Birmingham Airport in the UK on January 13. Crosswinds from Storm Brendan hit the planes creating some turbulence for the aircraft...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published

Easyjet flight forced to abort landing at Bristol Airport, UK due to strong winds [Video]Easyjet flight forced to abort landing at Bristol Airport, UK due to strong winds

An Easyjet flight from Alicante, Spain to Bristol Airport, UK was forced to abort landing on Tuesday (December 10) due to strong gusts of wind. The plane is seen approaching the runway but the wind..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.