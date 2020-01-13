Global  

Academy Awards 2020 SNUBS

Greta Gerwig, JLO, Taron Egerton, The Farewell and more were snubbed by The Aademy when the Oscar 2020 nominations were released.
The 11 most egregious 2020 Oscar snubs — from Jennifer Lopez to Robert De Niro to women directors

The 11 most egregious 2020 Oscar snubs — from Jennifer Lopez to Robert De Niro to women directorsOscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards (airing on ABC February 9) were announced Monday...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Oscar Nominations 2020: Surprises, Snubs, and ‘Joker’ Leads the Pack

Oscar Nominations 2020: Surprises, Snubs, and ‘Joker’ Leads the Pack'Joker,' which stars Joaquin Phoenix, was nominated for 11 Academy Awards. (Photo Credit: Warner...
geek.com - Published


XOAmyLauren

Amy Friedlander RT @DRMovieNews1: Huge 2020 Academy Awards SNUBS: • ‘The Farewell’ • ‘Uncut Gems’ • ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ • Jennifer Lopez (‘Hustlers’) •… 37 seconds ago

artkeiter

Art RT @MarketWatch: Who got robbed? #OscarNoms https://t.co/fzfhvMsmRs 44 seconds ago

ObserverArts

Observer Arts The 2020 Oscar Nominations Shut Out Women Directors (Again) https://t.co/hEWUrFfuTy https://t.co/gGQlwImmxV 6 minutes ago

pauvrepierrot

mel god the oscars are already***huh! top 20 academy awards snubs of 2019 season 12 minutes ago

ivi1491

iv1991 RT @FilmstoFilms_: Academy Awards snubs part 2: - Robert De Niro (The Irishman) - Lupita Nyong'o (Us) - Uncut Gems (Best Picture) - Robert… 12 minutes ago


The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about [Video]The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about

This year’s Academy Award nominees include: men

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:04Published

