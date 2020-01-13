Academy Awards 2020 SNUBS 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:57s - Published Academy Awards 2020 SNUBS Greta Gerwig, JLO, Taron Egerton, The Farewell and more were snubbed by The Aademy when the Oscar 2020 nominations were released.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Amy Friedlander RT @DRMovieNews1: Huge 2020 Academy Awards SNUBS: • ‘The Farewell’ • ‘Uncut Gems’ • ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ • Jennifer Lopez (‘Hustlers’) •… 37 seconds ago Art RT @MarketWatch: Who got robbed? #OscarNoms https://t.co/fzfhvMsmRs 44 seconds ago Observer Arts The 2020 Oscar Nominations Shut Out Women Directors (Again) https://t.co/hEWUrFfuTy https://t.co/gGQlwImmxV 6 minutes ago mel god the oscars are already***huh! top 20 academy awards snubs of 2019 season 12 minutes ago iv1991 RT @FilmstoFilms_: Academy Awards snubs part 2: - Robert De Niro (The Irishman) - Lupita Nyong'o (Us) - Uncut Gems (Best Picture) - Robert… 12 minutes ago