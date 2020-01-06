Global  

Sneak Peek: Champagne-Gate, with Kelsey and Hannah Ann

Sneak Peek: Champagne-Gate, with Kelsey and Hannah Ann

Sneak Peek: Champagne-Gate, with Kelsey and Hannah Ann

Kelsey brought a fancy bottle of champagne to the Bachelor Mansion that has sentimental value to her, with plans to split the bottle with Bachelor Peter Weber for a memorable moment.

And as she waits to get time with Peter, she hears the pop of a champagne cork and sees Peter and Hannah Ann sharing a toast.

Was it Kelsey's bottle?

From 'Week 2,' season 24, episode 2 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
Sneak Peek: Champagne-Gate, with Kelsey and Hannah Ann

Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream Sneak Peek: Champagne-Gate, with Kelsey and Hannah Ann instantly.




Sneak Peek: Hannah Ann Steals Peter Three Times [Video]Sneak Peek: Hannah Ann Steals Peter Three Times

As the ladies fret about not getting enough time with Peter on Night One, Hannah Ann draws some ire for stealing Peter not once, but twice en route to getting her third bit of one-on-one time with him...

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:26Published

