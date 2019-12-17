2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the year unveiled in Detroit

The winners of the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year were announced in Detroit on Monday.

The votes are in, and the winners of the prestigious North American Car, Utility and Truck of the...

DETROIT (AP) — The new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette won the North American Car of the Year award...

Premier Event Tech 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards! https://t.co/rMOiwR3a9P 2 hours ago

Entertainment Technology Partners (ETP) RT @PremierEventAV : 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards! https://t.co/rMOiwR3a9P 2 hours ago

AISI Automotive The strength and durability of steel was evident during this morning’s @NACTOY awards as the steel-intensive #Kia T… https://t.co/Yc7drxmbIt 1 hour ago

Annette Borg RT @detroitnews : The Chevrolet Corvette, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator took home top honors in the 2020 North American Car, Utility and… 1 hour ago

Automobile Brand Chevy Corvette, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator take top honors in 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of t… https://t.co/psAdMd5YmB 29 minutes ago