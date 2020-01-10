Behind Liverpool in the league, but City can win so much this season - Kompany

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 12, 2020) (HAYTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FOOTBALLER, VINCENT KOMPANY, SAYING ABOUT WHETHER MANCHESTER CITY CAN STILL WIN TROPHIES THIS SEASON DESPITE BEING FAR BEHIND LIVERPOOL IN THE LEAGUE: "With this big of a gap (in the league to Liverpool) I'm not breaking news by saying that obviously it's in Liverpool's hands.

But if the last decade has taught us anything it's that we find our best moments and see whether it lasts or not, we'll find our best moments exactly at these breaking points, you know?

This season still has so much to be done.

I mean, okay, winning the league, the big, big thing is unbelievable, is such a hard achievement, 30 years for Liverpool, but still in the Champions League, still in the FA Cup, still in the Carabao Cup, I wouldn't look at this as a season of anything else than opportunities still." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FOOTBALLER, VINCENT KOMPANY, SAYING ABOUT WHETHER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE IS THE PRIORITY FOR GUARDIOLA THIS SEASON: "Yeah, it's not just Pep, it's the whole club, it's part of the evolution of City.

I mean when was in City I can comfortably say for the first eight years, it wasn't really as big a priority as it was for other clubs in Europe.

We wanted to win the Premier League, we wanted to win it again, we wanted to win the FA Cup, and I can't quite explain it, it was just that English, Manchester kind of thing, we want to beat United, or we want to beat Liverpool.

And in recent years it's changed, I think now the club is desperately hungry for the Champions League.

And if there's one thing I've learnt about City it's that if they set themselves a target they're capable of achieving it." STORY: Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was awarded the Football Writers' Association LIfetime Achievement award on Sunday (January 12) at a ceremony at London's Savoy Hotel.

Kompany was recognised for his trophy-laden career with the English side and his charity work.

After picking up the award, Kompany said Pep Guardiola's side might be disappointed to be so far behind Liverpool in the Premier League but still have a lot to play for this season, including the Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup.

Kompany believes the Champions League might now be Guardiola's priority to win.

Kompany spent 11 years at City, where he won the Premier League on four ocasions, two FA Cup's and four League Cup trophies.

The Belgian international returned to his boyhood team Anderlecht in the summer.