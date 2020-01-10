Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Behind Liverpool in the league, but City can win so much this season - Kompany

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Behind Liverpool in the league, but City can win so much this season - Kompany

Behind Liverpool in the league, but City can win so much this season - Kompany

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was awarded the Football Writers' Association LIfetime Achievement award on Sunday (January 12) at a ceremony at London's Savoy Hotel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Behind Liverpool in the league, but City can win so much this season - Kompany

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 12, 2020) (HAYTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FOOTBALLER, VINCENT KOMPANY, SAYING ABOUT WHETHER MANCHESTER CITY CAN STILL WIN TROPHIES THIS SEASON DESPITE BEING FAR BEHIND LIVERPOOL IN THE LEAGUE: "With this big of a gap (in the league to Liverpool) I'm not breaking news by saying that obviously it's in Liverpool's hands.

But if the last decade has taught us anything it's that we find our best moments and see whether it lasts or not, we'll find our best moments exactly at these breaking points, you know?

This season still has so much to be done.

I mean, okay, winning the league, the big, big thing is unbelievable, is such a hard achievement, 30 years for Liverpool, but still in the Champions League, still in the FA Cup, still in the Carabao Cup, I wouldn't look at this as a season of anything else than opportunities still." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FOOTBALLER, VINCENT KOMPANY, SAYING ABOUT WHETHER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE IS THE PRIORITY FOR GUARDIOLA THIS SEASON: "Yeah, it's not just Pep, it's the whole club, it's part of the evolution of City.

I mean when was in City I can comfortably say for the first eight years, it wasn't really as big a priority as it was for other clubs in Europe.

We wanted to win the Premier League, we wanted to win it again, we wanted to win the FA Cup, and I can't quite explain it, it was just that English, Manchester kind of thing, we want to beat United, or we want to beat Liverpool.

And in recent years it's changed, I think now the club is desperately hungry for the Champions League.

And if there's one thing I've learnt about City it's that if they set themselves a target they're capable of achieving it." STORY: Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was awarded the Football Writers' Association LIfetime Achievement award on Sunday (January 12) at a ceremony at London's Savoy Hotel.

Kompany was recognised for his trophy-laden career with the English side and his charity work.

After picking up the award, Kompany said Pep Guardiola's side might be disappointed to be so far behind Liverpool in the Premier League but still have a lot to play for this season, including the Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup.

Kompany believes the Champions League might now be Guardiola's priority to win.

Kompany spent 11 years at City, where he won the Premier League on four ocasions, two FA Cup's and four League Cup trophies.

The Belgian international returned to his boyhood team Anderlecht in the summer.



Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa 1-6 Man City: Vincent Kompany asks ‘is anyone surprised?’ as former club rout Premier League opponents

Vincent Kompany was not at all shocked by his former team Man City thrashing Aston Villa 6-1 on...
talkSPORT - Published

'Carried away' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sends title warning to Leicester City

'Carried away' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sends title warning to Leicester CityLeicester City news | Liverpool have won a remarkable 19 of their 20 Premier League matches so far...
Leicester Mercury - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jairo_Cule

Andy Dufresne @LanreSonde All these yarns na okoto yarns... other coach way lose games still deliver league and champions league… https://t.co/WfioB4O1Ca 11 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Behind Liverpool in the league, but City can win so much this season - Kompany: https://t.co/XxGj7D43TP #London 16 minutes ago

LFCMAGAZINE

LFCMAGAZINE [Media] Behind Liverpool in the league, but City can win so much this season - Kompany https://t.co/ReytUGaa4Q https://t.co/Oap0KTGIx2 27 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Behind Liverpool in the league, but City can win so much this season - Kompany https://t.co/eanlB6Vwa3 https://t.co/X8uEYLbfnB 33 minutes ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Behind Liverpool in the league, but City can win so much this season - Kompany https://t.co/AHgCq66AFN 33 minutes ago

dotfip

chris and the Fippos Behind Liverpool in the league, but City can win so much this season - Kompany. JANUARY 12, 2020 (c) 2020 Reuters [… https://t.co/Nhknkj1f1h 54 minutes ago

socclab

Soccer Lab Manchester City moved up to second in the Premier League after beating Aston Villa, but remain 14 points behind Liv… https://t.co/6YaYaqEQ0R 2 hours ago

ViandraMonisyaf

Viandra S.Monisyaf RT @UTDFuture: Our GD is 4th best in the league behind Liverpool, City and Leicester and we have only conceded more than 2 goals in league… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kompany: City season can be a success [Video]Kompany: City season can be a success

Vincent Kompany says Manchester City's season can still be a success with the Champions League still to play for.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:20Published

Kompany: Aguero is a legend [Video]Kompany: Aguero is a legend

Vincent Kompany says his former Man City team-mate Sergio Aguero is legendary after breaking new Premier League records.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.