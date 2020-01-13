Global  

Cory Booker quits Democratic presidential primary race

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had bemoaned the increasing lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, ended his White House campaign on Monday.

Zachary Goelman reports.
(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC SENATOR CORY BOOKER IN CAMPAIGN AD, SAYING: "Today I'm suspending my campaign for president with the same spirit with which it began." Cory Booker on Monday (January 13) said he was dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary.

The senator from New Jersey was one of the last high-profile minority candidates in the contest, and recently bemoaned the lack of diversity in the presidential field.

Booker's decision to end his campaign follows the recent exits of Senator Kamala Harris and former federal housing secretary Julian Castro, and comes a day before a candidates debate in Iowa, where only six candidates - all white - have qualified for the stage.

Booker also found himself competing against two billionaires in the race: Tom Steyer, and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who can self-fund their campaigns.

Most polls had Booker languishing far behind the leading candidates in a crowded primary, hampering his fundraising efforts.

(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC SENATOR CORY BOOKER, SAYING: "You think we're going to beat Donald Trump by who yells the loudest, who has the best put-down?

This is why I say even on the Democratic stage, I'm the one that says we should we should not tear down fellow Democrats." Amid policy battles over medicare for all and raising taxes on the wealthy, Booker sought to distinguish himself with a message of love, unity, and common purpose.

(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC SENATOR CORY BOOKER, SAYING: "I will be a president that works every single day to unite, to ignite, and inspire more justice and more love in the United States of America." In an email to supporters, Booker said the campaign did not have the money to continue competing, especially given that he would miss Tuesday's debate.

(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC SENATOR CORY BOOKER IN CAMPAIGN AD, SAYING: "For now I want to say, thank you." In a video announcing his exit, Booker said he looked forward to campaigning for whomever wins the Democratic primary, but he did not outright endorse another candidate.



