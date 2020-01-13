Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' plans explained

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 03:41s - Published < > Embed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced plans to step back as senior royals, earn their own money and still support the Queen with royal duties.

The Guardian's Caroline Davies examines what this actually means, the motivation for Prince Harry and Meghan and the issues around the young couple's desire to be 'financially independent'
