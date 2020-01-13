13 First Alert Morning Forecast January 13, 2020 OUR MILD AND PLEASANT WEATHERPATTERN WILL CONTINUE WITHPLENTY OF SUNSHINE AND DAYTIMETEMPERATURES REACHING THE MIDTO UPPER 50S.TEMPERATURES WILL CLIMB BY AFEW DEGREES TUESDAY INTOWEDNESDAY, BUT WE'REWATCHING BREEZY WINDS THAT WILLBRING GUSTS TO ABOUT 20 MPH ONTUESDAY.WEDNESDAY SOUNDS PLEASANT WITHLIGHT WIND, HIGHS NEAR 60DEGREES, AND PARTLY CLOUDYSKIES.BY THURSDAY, OUR WEATHERPATTERN CHANGES WITH BREEZYWINDS AND A CHANCE OF RAINSTILL AHEAD....A FINAL LOOK AT YOUR TOPSTORIES...



