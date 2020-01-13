Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Police Reportedly Fire Live Rounds At Protesters In Iran

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Police Reportedly Fire Live Rounds At Protesters In Iran

Police Reportedly Fire Live Rounds At Protesters In Iran

Demonstrations were in opposition over Iran&apos;s admission it mistakenly downed a Ukrainian commercial airliner.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Video: Iran police shoot at protesters in Tehran

Iranian police and security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrators...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iranian police fire tear gas and live rounds against protesters, online videos show [Video]Iranian police fire tear gas and live rounds against protesters, online videos show

Iranian police fire tear gas and live rounds against protesters, online videos show

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.