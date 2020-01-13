Police Reportedly Fire Live Rounds At Protesters In Iran 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published Police Reportedly Fire Live Rounds At Protesters In Iran Demonstrations were in opposition over Iran's admission it mistakenly downed a Ukrainian commercial airliner.

Recent related news from verified sources Video: Iran police shoot at protesters in Tehran Iranian police and security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrators...

USATODAY.com - Published 11 hours ago







