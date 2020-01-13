Shocking Footage Shows Galapagos Volcano Erupting, Threatening Wildlife now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:36s - Published Shocking Footage Shows Galapagos Volcano Erupting, Threatening Wildlife A volcano on the Fernandina Islands, in the Galapagos erupted, spewing out lava, which threatens wildlife. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this