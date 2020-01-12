Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs Break Records in Comeback Win Against Texans

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs Break Records in Comeback Win Against Texans The Kansas City Chiefs became the first team to win a playoff game by 20 points after trailing by 20 points.

Kansas City trailed 24-0 in the second quarter before scoring 41 consecutive points.

The Chiefs became the first team to score a TD on 7 straight drives in a postseason game.

The 24-point comeback win was tied for the 4th-largest comeback by any team in NFL playoff history.

Patrick Mahomes, via statement The Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 51-31 and will face the Tennessee Titans in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game.