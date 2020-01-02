Global  

Tiera Skovbye Talks ‘Nurses’

Tiera Skovbye Talks 'Nurses'

Tiera Skovbye Talks ‘Nurses’

The new medical drama “Nurses” has already been renewed for a second season and star Tiera Skovbye tells ET Canada how the show works really hard at honouring the legacy of the nursing profession.

Tune in to new episodes of “Nurses” Mondays at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.
