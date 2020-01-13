Global  

Morbius with Jared Leto - Official Teaser Trailer

Morbius with Jared Leto - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for Morbius starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson!

Release Date: July 31, 2020 Morbius is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

It is intended to be the second film in Sony's Marvel Universe.

The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, and stars Jared Leto in the title role alongside Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.
